Jake EpsteinJake Epstein is a Canadian actor and singer, perhaps best known for playing Craig Manning, a bipolar musician, on Degrassi: The Next Generation.. Born 1986
Jake Epstein (born January 16, 1987) is a Canadian actor and singer who played Craig Manning, a bipolar musician, on Degrassi: The Next Generation. He also played Will in the First National Tour of American Idiot and created the role of Gerry Goffin in the Broadway production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
Take Good Care of My Baby
Jessie Mueller
Take Good Care of My Baby
Take Good Care of My Baby
Last played on
I Wished on the Moon
Jake Epstein
I Wished on the Moon
I Wished on the Moon
Last played on
