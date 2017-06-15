Canterbury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db3657aa-5428-4281-9343-a9d1e3c534a1
Canterbury Biography (Wikipedia)
Canterbury were an English rock band, formed in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in 2005. The band consisted of guitarist and vocalist Mike Sparks, bassist and vocalist Luke Prebble, guitarist James Pipe and drummer Chris Velissarides.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Canterbury Tracks
Sort by
Going Nowhere
Canterbury
Going Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Nowhere
Last played on
Keep It Moving
Canterbury
Keep It Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satellite
Canterbury
Satellite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satellite
Last played on
Saviour
Canterbury
Saviour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saviour
Last played on
Think It Over
Canterbury
Think It Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think It Over
Last played on
Expensive Imitation
Canterbury
Expensive Imitation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6vft.jpglink
Expensive Imitation
Last played on
Gloria
Canterbury
Gloria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gloria
Last played on
Something Better
Canterbury
Something Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Better
Last played on
Ready Yet?
Canterbury
Ready Yet?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready Yet?
Last played on
More Than Know
Canterbury
More Than Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv3mx.jpglink
More Than Know
Last played on
Calm Down
Canterbury
Calm Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calm Down
Last played on
Peace and Quiet
Canterbury
Peace and Quiet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace and Quiet
Last played on
Canterbury Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist