Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 (primarily known mononymously as Alaska) is the stage name of Justin Andrew Honard, an American drag performer and recording artist best known as the runner-up on the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Raceand the winner of the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
