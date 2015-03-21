Franz JacksonBorn 1 November 1912. Died 6 May 2008
Franz Jackson
1912-11-01
Franz Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Jackson (November 1, 1912 – May 6, 2008) was a saxophonist and clarinetist of the Chicago jazz school.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franz Jackson Tracks
Clip Joint
Franz Jackson Links
