David Hood
1943-09-21
David Hood Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hood (born September 21, 1943) is a bassist from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He also plays the trombone. He is a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
David Hood Tracks
Kodachrome
Kodachrome
Kodachrome
My Little Town
My Little Town
My Little Town
