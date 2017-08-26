Jess ThomasTenor. Born 4 August 1927. Died 11 October 1993
Jess Thomas
Jess Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Jess Thomas (August 4, 1927 – October 11, 1993) was an American operatic tenor, best known for his Wagner singing.
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Richard Wagner
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Choir
Orchestra
Parsifal (Act III excerpt) - Good Friday Music
Richard Wagner
Parsifal (Act III excerpt) - Good Friday Music
Parsifal (Act III excerpt) - Good Friday Music
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erq9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1974-07-21T02:17:07
21
Jul
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evxj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-10T02:17:07
10
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evfxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-30T02:17:07
30
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew2c8g
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-28T02:17:07
28
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1972
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6q9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-21T02:17:07
21
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1972
Royal Albert Hall
