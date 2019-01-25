TweetBorn 4 March 1971
Tweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlfq.jpg
1971-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db21a231-40ee-4c18-9604-bd7508a05998
Tweet Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlene Keys (born January 21, 1971), better known by the stage name Tweet, is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tweet Tracks
Sort by
Boogie 2Nite
Tweet
Boogie 2Nite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Boogie 2Nite
Last played on
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Missy Elliott)
Tweet
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Missy Elliott)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Missy Elliott)
Last played on
Oops (Oh My) (Amended Version) (feat. Fabolous)
Tweet
Oops (Oh My) (Amended Version) (feat. Fabolous)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Oops (Oh My) (Amended Version) (feat. Fabolous)
Last played on
Oops (Oh My)
Tweet
Oops (Oh My)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Oops (Oh My)
Last played on
Best Friend (feat. Bilal)
Tweet
Best Friend (feat. Bilal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Best Friend (feat. Bilal)
Last played on
Oops
Tweet
Oops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Oops
Last played on
Spread Her Wings (feat. Bilal & Tweet)
Chris Dave and The Drumhedz
Spread Her Wings (feat. Bilal & Tweet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0bb.jpglink
Spread Her Wings (feat. Bilal & Tweet)
Last played on
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Fabolous)
Tweet
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Fabolous)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Fabolous)
Last played on
Call Me (P.Diddy Remix)
Tweet
Call Me (P.Diddy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfq.jpglink
Call Me (P.Diddy Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tweet
Tweet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Teedra Moses - Live acoustic performance and chat
-
Teedra Moses: Soundtrack to My Life
-
RnB Archives: 2008 - Trevor Nelson & Mary J Blige
-
Mary J Blige joins Annie Mac
-
'The best way to help a woman is to educate them so they can feel great about themselves'
-
Full interview: Mary J. Blige co-hosts a festive show with Trevor Nelson
-
Teedra Moses catches up with CJ Beatz
Back to artist