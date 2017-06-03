Dylan SchneiderBorn 9 October 1999
Dylan Schneider (born October 9, 1999) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He self-released his debut extended play, Wannabe in August 2016. Labelled "Country Music's Next Rising Star" by Billboard, Schneider has landed two EPs in the top 20 of the magazine's Heatseekers Albums chart in under a year without a label to support them.
