Stefan Konrad Raab (born 20 October 1966) is a German entertainer, comedian, musician and former television host. Raab began his television career hosting the comedy show Vivasion in 1993. He became well known in 1994 after composing a hit single spoofing national football coach Berti Vogts. From 1999 to 2015, he hosted the late-night comedy show TV total and has also created a number of other television shows, such as Schlag den Raab and Bundesvision Song Contest. In the early 2010s, Raab was considered the "most powerful man in German entertainment television".

Raab is also known for his recurring role as producer, writer and performer of German entries to the Eurovision Song Contest beginning in 1998. He was the initiator of the national pre-selection show Unser Star für Oslo (Our Star for Oslo), in which Germany's winning entry at the 2010 contest in Oslo was determined.