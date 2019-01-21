Tony Orlando & DawnFormed 1970. Disbanded 1977
Tony Orlando & Dawn
1970
Tony Orlando & Dawn Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Orlando and Dawn is an American pop music group that was popular in the 1970s. Their signature hits include "Candida", "Knock Three Times", "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree", "Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose", and "He Don't Love You (Like I Love You)".
Tony Orlando & Dawn Tracks
Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree
Tony Orlando & Dawn
Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree
Candida
Tony Orlando & Dawn
Candida
Candida
What Are You Doing Sunday?
Tony Orlando & Dawn
What Are You Doing Sunday?
What Are You Doing Sunday?
What Are You Doing Sunday
Tony Orlando & Dawn
What Are You Doing Sunday
What Are You Doing Sunday
What Are You Doing Sunday
Tony Orlando & Dawn
What Are You Doing Sunday
What Are You Doing Sunday
What Are You Doing Sunday
Tony Orlando & Dawn
What Are You Doing Sunday
