Hovi StarESC 2016. Born 19 November 1986
Hovi Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxw2t.jpg
1986-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db0aa171-e62c-4289-ac57-62a4df81c351
Hovi Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Hovav Sekulets (Hebrew: חובב סקולץ; born 19 November 1986), better known by his stage name Hovi Star (Hebrew: חובי סטאר), is an Israeli singer. He represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Made of Stars" by Doron Medalie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hovi Star Performances & Interviews
Hovi Star Tracks
Sort by
Made Of Stars (Israel)
Hovi Star
Made Of Stars (Israel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxw2t.jpglink
Made Of Stars (Israel)
Last played on
Made Of Stars
Hovi Star
Made Of Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxw2t.jpglink
Made Of Stars
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist