The Wild Magnolias are a Mardi Gras Indian tribe who also record and play as a funk musical act from New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Somebody Got) Soul, Soul, Soul (Pied Piper 12 Inch Redux)
Smoke My Peace Pipe
Shallow Water Oh Mamma (feat. The Wild Magnolias)
(Somebody Got) Soul, Soul, Soul
Handa Wanda
