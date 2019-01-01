John MasefieldBorn 1 June 1878. Died 12 May 1967
John Masefield
1878-06-01
John Masefield Biography (Wikipedia)
John Edward Masefield OM (1 June 1878 – 12 May 1967) was an English poet and writer and the Poet Laureate of the United Kingdom from 1930 until 1967. Among his best known works are the children's novels The Midnight Folk and The Box of Delights, and the poems "The Everlasting Mercy" and "Sea-Fever".
