Franz von VecseyBorn 23 March 1893. Died 5 April 1935
Franz von Vecsey
1893-03-23
Franz von Vecsey (born Ferenc Vecsey; 23 March 1893 – 5 April 1935) was a Hungarian violinist and composer, who became a well-known virtuoso in Europe through the early 20th century.
