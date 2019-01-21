Michael Schenker GroupFormed 1979
Michael Schenker Group
1979
Michael Schenker Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The Michael Schenker Group (often abbreviated as MSG) are a guitar-oriented hard rock band formed in 1979 by former Scorpions and UFO guitarist Michael Schenker. In 1986, Schenker and vocalist Robin McAuley formed the McAuley Schenker Group, which lasted until 1993. After that, in 1996 the Michael Schenker Group was reformed.
The music is best described as mostly melodic hard rock with progressive undertones. Schenker is famous for his half-black, half-white Gibson Flying V electric guitar and for his unorthodox approach to lead guitar. He is sponsored by Dean Guitars and is well known in the neo-classical genre.
Michael Schenker Group Tracks
Into The Arena (live)
Michael Schenker Group
Into The Arena (live)
Into The Arena (live)
Attack Of The Mad Axeman
Michael Schenker Group
Attack Of The Mad Axeman
Attack Of The Mad Axeman
Cry For The Nations
Michael Schenker Group
Cry For The Nations
Cry For The Nations
Samurai
Michael Schenker Group
Samurai
Samurai
Armed and Ready
Michael Schenker Group
Armed and Ready
Armed and Ready
The Dogs of War
Michael Schenker Group
The Dogs of War
The Dogs of War
Rock You To The Ground
Michael Schenker Group
Rock You To The Ground
