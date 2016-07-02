Sammy JohnsBorn 7 February 1946. Died 4 January 2013
Sammy Johns
1946-02-07
Sammy Johns Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammy Johns (February 7, 1946 – January 4, 2013) was an American country singer-songwriter, best known for his million-selling 1975 hit single, "Chevy Van".
Chevy Van
Sammy Johns
Chevy Van
Chevy Van
