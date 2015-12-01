Plan BUK rapper Ben Drew. Born 22 October 1983
Benjamin Paul Ballance-Drew (born 22 October 1983), better known by his stage name Plan B, is an English hip hop recording artist, actor, film director and producer. He first emerged as a rapper releasing his critically acclaimed debut album Who Needs Actions When You Got Words in 2006. His second studio album, The Defamation of Strickland Banks (2010), was a soul record and went straight to number one on the UK Albums Chart. He has also collaborated with other artists such as Chase & Status, most notably on the 2009 top ten single "End Credits".
Drew has also had a successful film career as an actor, with roles in Adulthood (2008), Harry Brown (2009), 4.3.2.1. (2010) and The Sweeney (2012). In 2012, he released the film Ill Manors, which he wrote and directed, accompanied by a Plan B soundtrack album which became his second number one album.
Plan B chats to Dermot about his forthcoming album Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose.
"Socially and politically things feel very unstable at the moment" - Plan B reveals the influences upon his new album
Plan B tells Jo about his new album, his daughter and his ambitions for this new project.
Plan B tells Jo that we could be getting more than just a new album "I'd love to do exhibitions!"
Plan B's headline performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017.
Plan B - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
Plan B tells MistaJam about the inspiration behind his new single. Plus he lets us know what's in store for his new album and where he's been for the past 5 years.
Plan B talks 'In The Name Of Man'
Plan B talks to Target about growing up in Forest Gate in East London, its people and how they have shaped him into the person he is today.
Plan B in conversation with Target
She Said (no rap)
End Credits (feat. Plan B)
She Said
Prayin'
I Know a Song
Stay Too Long
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
1Xtra Live: 2012 - London / Liverpool / Manchester
Live Lounge: Plan B
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Plan B
