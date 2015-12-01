Benjamin Paul Ballance-Drew (born 22 October 1983), better known by his stage name Plan B, is an English hip hop recording artist, actor, film director and producer. He first emerged as a rapper releasing his critically acclaimed debut album Who Needs Actions When You Got Words in 2006. His second studio album, The Defamation of Strickland Banks (2010), was a soul record and went straight to number one on the UK Albums Chart. He has also collaborated with other artists such as Chase & Status, most notably on the 2009 top ten single "End Credits".

Drew has also had a successful film career as an actor, with roles in Adulthood (2008), Harry Brown (2009), 4.3.2.1. (2010) and The Sweeney (2012). In 2012, he released the film Ill Manors, which he wrote and directed, accompanied by a Plan B soundtrack album which became his second number one album.