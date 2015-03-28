Buell NeidlingerBorn 2 March 1936. Died 16 March 2018
Buell Neidlinger
1936-03-02
Buell Neidlinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Buell Neidlinger (March 2, 1936 – March 16, 2018) was an American cellist and double bassist. He has worked with a variety of pop and jazz performers, prominently with iconoclastic pianist Cecil Taylor in the 1950s and '60s.
Buell Neidlinger Tracks
Rick Kick Shaw
Buell Neidlinger
Rick Kick Shaw
Rick Kick Shaw
Johnny Come Lately
Buell Neidlinger
Johnny Come Lately
Johnny Come Lately
