Pocket BilliardsFormed 1 January 2001
Pocket Billiards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/daf4d6e4-1715-4b3e-bd92-33432d41510f
Pocket Billiards Biography (Wikipedia)
Pocket Billiards are a Belfast-based 9-Piece Ska / Punk / Rock band who originally formed in 2001. The band fuse ska, reggae and dub with punk rock and heavy riffs, creating an energetic and powerful sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pocket Billiards Tracks
Sort by
Tóg Go Bog É
Pocket Billiards
Tóg Go Bog É
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tóg Go Bog É
Last played on
Life on the Rocks
Pocket Billiards
Life on the Rocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life on the Rocks
Last played on
Belfast Town
Pocket Billiards
Belfast Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belfast Town
Last played on
So Many People, So Little Time
Pocket Billiards
So Many People, So Little Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Many People, So Little Time
Last played on
So Many People
Pocket Billiards
So Many People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Many People
Last played on
Robot Repeat
Pocket Billiards
Robot Repeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robot Repeat
Last played on
Rudolph
Pocket Billiards
Rudolph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rudolph
Last played on
Tetrasaurus Rex
Pocket Billiards
Tetrasaurus Rex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tetrasaurus Rex
Last played on
The End
Pocket Billiards
The End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The End
Last played on
Spide
Pocket Billiards
Spide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spide
Last played on
Big Mistake
Pocket Billiards
Big Mistake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Mistake
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
Pocket Billiards
Empire Music Hall, Belfast, UK
Pocket Billiards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist