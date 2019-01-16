Bobby Macleod and His Band
Bobby Macleod and His Band
Mist Covered Mountains; The Hills of Glenorchy; John Morrison
Bobby Macleod and His Band
Gaelic Waltz: Maid Of The Lustrous Hair / The Battle Is O'er / The Cuckoo
Bobby Macleod and His Band
The Rhodesian Regiment; Auchmountains Bonnie Glen; Lochiel's Welcome to Glasgow; Colonel Robertson
Bobby Macleod and His Band
Mrs MacLeod's Reel / Loch Leven Castle / The Fair Maid Of Perth
Bobby Macleod and His Band
SADDLE THE PONY/CONNAUGHT MAN'S RAMBLES/APPLES IN WINTER
Bobby Macleod and His Band
Irish Jigs: The Blackthorn Stick/Roaring Jelly/Rakes Of Kildare/Humours Of Donnybrook
Bobby MacLeod and his Band
HEBRIDEAN WALTZ SET: Dearest My Own One; Farewell to the Maidens; Leaving Vaternish; Welcome to Scalpay
Bobby Macleod and His Band
LANGSHAW LASSIES/THE EAST NEUK OF FIFE/THE TEETOTALER'S REEL/WAVERLEY STEPS
Bobby MacLeod and his Band
HIGHLAND TWO STEP: OLD HIGHLAND AIR/THE QUAKER'S WIFE/THE CAMPBELL'S ARE COMING/LORD MACDONALD OF THE ISLES
Bobby MacLeod and his Band
Mackenzie Highlanders; Caberfeidh; Lord Lovat
Bobby MacLeod and his Band
To The Games: Kitchener's Army/25th KOSB's Farewell
Bobby Macleod
THE ARGYLLSHIRE GATHERING/THE BRAEMAR GATHERING
Bobby MacLeod and his Band
