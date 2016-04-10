Nick HelmBritish Comedian
Nick Helm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/daf3ea6f-ca8b-4d9d-9080-b0a592138c2a
Nick Helm Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Tristan Phillip Helm (born 1 October 1980) is an English comedian, actor and rock musician known for his comedic confrontational delivery. His routines have been described as "brash and bullish". Many of his performances begin with him acting calmly and see him gradually getting more and more enraged about what he is talking about. He came to prominence following the success of his 2010 Edinburgh Fringe show Keep Hold of the Gold. In 2014, Helm made his main acting debut as lead character Andy in the BBC Three sitcom Uncle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Helm Tracks
Sort by
I Like Like You
Nick Helm
I Like Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like Like You
Last played on
Nick Helm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist