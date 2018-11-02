Austin RobertsSinger-songwriter. Born 19 September 1945
Austin Roberts
1945-09-19
Austin Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Austin Roberts (born George Austin Robertson Jr., September 19, 1945) is an American singer and songwriter. His most successful recording was 1975's "Rocky"; a transatlantic Top 40 hit single.
Rocky
Rocky
