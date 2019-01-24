The Chi‐Lites
1964
The Chi‐Lites Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chi-Lites (, SHY-lyts) are an American R&B/soul vocal quartet from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
The group's greatest fame came during the early 1970s. They were led by Eugene Record, and scored eleven Top Ten R&B hits from 1969 to 1974. They also charted 21 songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Chart, and had chart hits in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, as well as in the U.S.
The Chi‐Lites Performances & Interviews
The Chi‐Lites Tracks
Have You Seen Her
Have You Seen Her
The Devil Is Doing His Work (Disco Tech Rework)
The Devil Is Doing His Work (Disco Tech Rework)
Homely Girl
Homely Girl
You Don't Have To Go
You Don't Have To Go
Try My Side of Love
Try My Side of Love
Too Good To Be Forgotten
Too Good To Be Forgotten
Are You My Woman (Tell Me So)
Are You My Woman (Tell Me So)
It's Time for Love
It's Time for Love
Makes You Wanna Holler
Makes You Wanna Holler
