The Chi-Lites (, SHY-lyts) are an American R&B/soul vocal quartet from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

The group's greatest fame came during the early 1970s. They were led by Eugene Record, and scored eleven Top Ten R&B hits from 1969 to 1974. They also charted 21 songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Chart, and had chart hits in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, as well as in the U.S.