David Geringas
Born 29 July 1946
David Geringas
1946-07-29
David Geringas Biography (Wikipedia)
David Geringas (Lithuanian: Dovydas Geringas; born 29 July 1946 in Vilnius) is a Lithuanian cellist and conductor who studied under Mstislav Rostropovich. In 1970 he won the Gold Medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition. He also plays the baryton, a rare instrument associated with music of Joseph Haydn.
David Geringas Tracks
Minuet (from String Quintet G275)
Luigi Boccherini
Last played on
Cello Concerto no.1 in E flat major
Luigi Boccherini
Last played on
Sarabande from Suite for solo cello no.6 (BWV.1012) in D major arr. for 4 cellos
Johann Sebastian Bach
Music Arranger
Last played on
Cello Concerto in D, G.478
Luigi Boccherini
Last played on
Cello Concerto in C (No.4) (G.481)
Luigi Boccherini
Performer
Last played on
Gramata cellam (2nd mvt)
Peteris Vasks
Last played on
The Flight of the Bumblebee (from The Tale of Tsar Saltan}
Yasha Nemtsov, Николай Андреевич Римский-Корсаков & David Geringas
Performer
Anitra's dance (from Peer Gynt)
Yasha Nemtsov, David Geringas & Edvard Grieg
Performer
Solveig's song (from Peer Gynt)
Yasha Nemtsov, David Geringas, Edvard Grieg & David Geringas
Performer
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.36) in A minor
Yasha Nemtsov, David Geringas & Edvard Grieg
Performer
Sonata for cello and piano no.2, Op.63
Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Yasha Nemtsov & David Geringas
Performer
Sonata for cello and piano no. 1 (Op.45) in B flat major
Yasha Nemtsov, Felix Mendelssohn & David Geringas
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
10 Aug 1998
10
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
