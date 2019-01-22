The ConnellsFormed 1984
The Connells
1984
The Connells Biography
The Connells are an American band from Raleigh, North Carolina. They play a guitar-oriented, melodic, jangle pop style of rock music with introspective lyrics that reflect the American South. Though mostly dormant, the band continues to play to this day. The band is best known for their song "'74–'75", which became a UK Top 20 hit in 1995, making them quite popular in Europe at the time.
The Connells were the first band to headline a concert at Raleigh's Walnut Creek amphitheater in 1991, and on June 4, 2010, were the first band to headline the Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh.
The Connells Tracks
'74-'75
The Connells
'74-'75
'74-'75
74-75
The Connells
74-75
74-75
Lay Me Down
The Connells
Lay Me Down
Lay Me Down
The Connells Links
