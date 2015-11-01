SavioursOakland stoner metal band. Formed 2004
2004
Saviours is an American stoner metal band. The band was formed in 2004 in Oakland, California. Since then, they have released four full-length albums and two EPs.
The Mountain
The Mountain
The Mountain
Earthen Dagger
Earthen Dagger
