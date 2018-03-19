Robert StolzViennese operetta composer, songwriter and conductor. Born 25 August 1880. Died 27 June 1975
Robert Stolz
1880-08-25
Robert Stolz Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Elisabeth Stolz (25 August 1880 – 27 June 1975) was an Austrian songwriter and conductor as well as a composer of operettas and film music.
Robert Stolz Tracks
Im Prater bluh'n wieder die Baume, Op. 247
Robert Stolz
Im Prater bluh'n wieder die Baume, Op. 247
Im Prater bluh'n wieder die Baume, Op. 247
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Im Traum hast du mir alles Erlaubt
Robert Stolz
Im Traum hast du mir alles Erlaubt
Im Traum hast du mir alles Erlaubt
Last played on
Der Favorit (feat. Staatskapelle Dresden & Renée Fleming)
Robert Stolz
Der Favorit (feat. Staatskapelle Dresden & Renée Fleming)
Der Favorit (feat. Staatskapelle Dresden & Renée Fleming)
Last played on
Rund um die Liebe (Overture) (feat. Berliner Symphoniker & Robert Stolz)
Oscar Straus
Rund um die Liebe (Overture) (feat. Berliner Symphoniker & Robert Stolz)
Rund um die Liebe (Overture) (feat. Berliner Symphoniker & Robert Stolz)
Last played on
Don't Say Goodbye
Robert Stolz
Don't Say Goodbye
Salome - Romeo (Foxtrot)
Robert Stolz
Salome - Romeo (Foxtrot)
Wien wird bei Nacht erst schon
Robert Stolz
Wien wird bei Nacht erst schon
Wien wird bei Nacht erst schon
Last played on
