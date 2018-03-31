Richard David James (born 18 August 1971), best known as Aphex Twin, is a British musician. He is best known for his influential and idiosyncratic work in styles such as ambient techno and intelligent dance music during the 1990s, and is among the most acclaimed figures in contemporary electronic music.

Raised in Cornwall, James began releasing acid techno records in the early 1990s under aliases such as AFX and Polygon Window. He received widespread acclaim for his 1992 debut album Selected Ambient Works 85–92. During this period, he became associated with UK record label Warp and co-founded the independent label Rephlex Records. He rose to mainstream popularity with the 1997 single "Come to Daddy" and 1999 single "Windowlicker" as well as for their music videos directed by Chris Cunningham.

After his 2001 album Drukqs, James went into a period of inactivity as Aphex Twin but continued to issue music under other aliases, including the Analord EPs in 2005 as AFX and a pair of EPs in 2007 as The Tuss. He returned as Aphex Twin in 2014 with the album Syro, which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.