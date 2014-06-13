André AbujamraBorn 15 May 1965
André Abujamra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dae33e58-1be3-403c-9338-354db7afc429
André Abujamra Biography (Wikipedia)
André Cibelli Abujamra (born May 15, 1965) is a Brazilian score composer, musician, singer, guitarist, actor, and comedian of Lebanese and Italian origin. His father, Antônio Abujamra, was also an actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
André Abujamra Tracks
Sort by
Origem (Claude VonStroke Remix)
André Abujamra
Origem (Claude VonStroke Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Origem (Claude VonStroke Remix)
Last played on
Origem
André Abujamra
Origem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Origem
Last played on
André Abujamra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist