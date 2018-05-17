Leonie RysanekBorn 14 November 1926. Died 7 March 1998
Leonie Rysanek
1926-11-14
Leonie Rysanek Biography (Wikipedia)
Leopoldine "Leonie" Rysanek (14 November 1926 – 7 March 1998) was an Austrian dramatic soprano.
Leonie Rysanek Tracks
The Flying Dutchman: Act 1 - Chorus. 'Spinnerlied' ('Spinning song')
Richard Wagner
Salome: Scene 4 (extract)
Richard Strauss
Der Fliegende Hollander - 'Johohoe!'
Richard Wagner
Der Fliegende Hollander - 'Wie aus der ferne'
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
