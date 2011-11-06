Ignaz Jakob HolzbauerBorn 18 September 1711. Died 7 April 1783
1711-09-18
Ignaz Jakob Holzbauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ignaz Jakob Holzbauer (18 September 1711 – 7 April 1783) was a composer of symphonies, concertos, operas, and chamber music, and a member of the Mannheim school. His aesthetic style is in line with that of the Sturm und Drang "movement" of German art and literature.
1st movement (Allegro) from Symphony in D major, Op.3 No.4
