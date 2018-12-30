AlborosieBorn 4 April 1977
Alborosie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033dj79.jpg
1977-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dad904da-8bd7-46b2-b202-f9a9ecd6bbab
Alborosie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto D'Ascola (born 4 July 1977), better known by his stage name Alborosie, or the Italian Reggae Ambassador, and sometimes styled as AlBorosie, is an Italian reggae artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alborosie Tracks
Sort by
Too Rock (feat. Beres Hammond)
Alborosie
Too Rock (feat. Beres Hammond)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Too Rock (feat. Beres Hammond)
Performer
Last played on
Unforgiven (feat. Raging Fyah)
Alborosie
Unforgiven (feat. Raging Fyah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Unforgiven (feat. Raging Fyah)
Performer
Last played on
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Alborosie
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Last played on
Outernational Herb
Alborosie
Outernational Herb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Outernational Herb
Last played on
Kingston Town
Alborosie
Kingston Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Kingston Town
Last played on
If You Want It
Slightly Stoopid
If You Want It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
If You Want It
Last played on
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Alborosie
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066vwxj.jpglink
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Last played on
Too Rock
Alborosie
Too Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Too Rock
Last played on
Strolling (feat. Protoje)
Alborosie
Strolling (feat. Protoje)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Strolling (feat. Protoje)
Last played on
Love & Live (feat. Alborosie)
Dennis Brown
Love & Live (feat. Alborosie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9s.jpglink
Love & Live (feat. Alborosie)
Last played on
Diversity
Alborosie
Diversity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Diversity
Last played on
The Living Dread
Alborosie
The Living Dread
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
The Living Dread
Last played on
Zion Dub Youth
Alborosie
Zion Dub Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Zion Dub Youth
Last played on
Carry On (Dub)
Alborosie
Carry On (Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Carry On (Dub)
Last played on
Seasons Change (feat. Alborosie & Busy Signal)
Natty & The Rebelship
Seasons Change (feat. Alborosie & Busy Signal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Seasons Change (feat. Alborosie & Busy Signal)
Performer
Last played on
Living Dread
Alborosie
Living Dread
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Living Dread
Last played on
Seasons Change (feat. Alborosie & Busy Signal)
Natty
Seasons Change (feat. Alborosie & Busy Signal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb3v.jpglink
Seasons Change (feat. Alborosie & Busy Signal)
Last played on
Dubbing Everything
Alborosie
Dubbing Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Dubbing Everything
Last played on
Strolling Into Dub
Alborosie
Strolling Into Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Strolling Into Dub
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alborosie
Alborosie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It's the only surname I've ever had!" - Damian Marley on the pressure of his family name
-
FULL INTERVIEW : Damian 'Junior Gong' Marley talks World Cup, Nas, Jay-Z and more
-
Mistajam & Protoje at Tuff Gong Studios, Jamaica!
-
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
-
Where does Damian Marley get all his energy from?
-
"I hope it sets a blueprint for other artists to follow"- Damian Marley on touring Africa
-
“The Exodus album is me in the making” – Damian Marley
-
Protoje picks his favourite MCs
-
Damian Marley talks about his new album Stony Hill with David Rodigan
-
Fire In The Booth - Protoje
Back to artist