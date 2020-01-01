Malcolm RennieActor. Born 17 February 1947
Malcolm Rennie
Malcolm Rennie Biography
Malcolm Forbes Rennie (born 17 February 1947 Aberdeen, Scotland, UK) is a British television actor.
