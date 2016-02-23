Penthouse Players CliqueFormed 1992. Disbanded 1993
Penthouse Players Clique was an American hip hop duo that consisted of rappers Playa Hamm (born Wilbert Bryan Milo) and Tweed Cadillac. They were signed to Eazy-E's Ruthless Records, for which they released their debut and only album to date, Paid the Cost, in 1992. Paid the Cost featured production by DJ Quik, and guest verses by Quik, Eazy-E and AMG. The group was appeared on the soundtracks to films Class Act and Trespass. The group's two members reunited in 2001 for Playa Hamm's debut solo album Layin' Hands, specifically on the tracks "Break the Bank" and "Grindin'". Tweed Cadillac released his own solo debut, "Toast 2 Tha Foolz", in 2007.
