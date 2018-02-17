Jamie ScottUK singer-songwriter. Born 12 February 1984
Jamie Scott
1984-02-12
Jamie Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Scott (born James Christopher Needle 12 February 1984) is an English singer, songwriter and producer.
Jamie Scott Tracks
So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott & Romy)
Martin Garrix
So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott & Romy)
So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott & Romy)
Lady West
Jamie Scott
Lady West
Lady West
Jamie Scott Links
