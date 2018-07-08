Igor OzimBorn 9 May 1931
Igor Ozim
1931-05-09
Igor Ozim Biography (Wikipedia)
Igor Ozim (born 9 May 1931) is a Slovenian classical violinist and pedagogue, based in Salzburg, Austria.
Igor Ozim Tracks
Koncert za violino in orkester [Violin Concerto]
Lucijan Marija Skerjanc, Igor Ozim, Slovenska filharmonija & Samo Hubad
Koncert za violino in orkester [Violin Concerto]
Koncert za violino in orkester [Violin Concerto]
Romance in G major for Violin and Orchestra (Op.40)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in G major for Violin and Orchestra (Op.40)
Romance in G major for Violin and Orchestra (Op.40)
Poeme for violin and orchestra (Op.25)
Ernest Chausson
Poeme for violin and orchestra (Op.25)
Poeme for violin and orchestra (Op.25)
Concerto for two violins and orchestra in B minor, Op.88
Louis Spohr
Concerto for two violins and orchestra in B minor, Op.88
Concerto for two violins and orchestra in B minor, Op.88
Fantasie in C major, D 934 (excerpt)
Franz Schubert
Fantasie in C major, D 934 (excerpt)
Fantasie in C major, D 934 (excerpt)
