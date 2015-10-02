Matthew Protheroe is a singer from South London. Under his real name, he was a member of The X Factor (UK series 4) finalist band called Futureproof, whilst under his alias Vince Kidd, he was a finalist on series one of the Voice UK.

Appearing on the second of four audition shows, Kidd auditioned with "Like a Virgin", originally by Madonna—with all four coaches electing for him to join their teams; from which Kidd selected Jessie J. During the battle rounds, Kidd sang "We Found Love" by Calvin Harris & Rihanna against seventeen-year-old Jessica Hammond—with Jessie crowning him the winner. In the second live show, Kidd performed Elvis Presley's rendition of "Always on My Mind"—proceeding to the next round on account of the public vote. In the fourth live show, Kidd performed Whitney Houston's "My Love Is Your Love"—proceeding once again to the next round on account of the public vote. In the semi-finals, Kidd performed "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse—advancing to the final in place of Becky Hill. In the final of The Voice UK, Kidd performed both "Many Rivers to Cross" and "Nobody's Perfect"—the latter alongside coach Jessie J—ultimately finishing in fourth place.