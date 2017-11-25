Duplex is an electronic music duo based out of Rotterdam. After several 12 inch singles, remixes and EPs released on labels such as Clone Records, Dub Recordings and Groundzero, Duplex issued their debut album Late Night Driving in 2006 on Clone. Their sound combines elements of techno and deep house. Much of their back catalog was recently made available to purchase online via Warp Records' Bleep.com music store.