DuplexDutch techno producers duo
Duplex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dad1e010-6016-457a-b89f-291554955439
Duplex Biography (Wikipedia)
Duplex is an electronic music duo based out of Rotterdam. After several 12 inch singles, remixes and EPs released on labels such as Clone Records, Dub Recordings and Groundzero, Duplex issued their debut album Late Night Driving in 2006 on Clone. Their sound combines elements of techno and deep house. Much of their back catalog was recently made available to purchase online via Warp Records' Bleep.com music store.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duplex Tracks
Sort by
Non Format
Duplex
Non Format
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Non Format
Last played on
All Through The Night (feat. Vicki Jackson)
Duplex
All Through The Night (feat. Vicki Jackson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Through The Night (feat. Vicki Jackson)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Before I Met You
Duplex
Before I Met You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying So High
Duplex
Flying So High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duplex Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist