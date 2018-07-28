Billy KyleBorn 14 July 1914. Died 23 February 1966
Billy Kyle
1914-07-14
Billy Kyle Biography (Wikipedia)
William Osborne Kyle (July 14, 1914 - February 23, 1966) was an American jazz pianist.
Billy Kyle Tracks
If I Had A Ribbon Bow
Maxine Sullivan
Finishing Up A Date
Billy Kyle
St. Louis Blues
Louis Armstrong
Ole Miss
Louis Armstrong, Trummy Young, Barney Bigard, Billy Kyle, Buddy Catlett & Danny Barcelona
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Louis Armstrong
My Sweet Hunk O' Trash (feat. Louis Armstrong)
Billie Holiday
If I Had a Ribbon Bow
O’Niel Spencer, John Kirby’s Orchestra, John Kirby, Russell Procope, Russell Procope, Billy Kyle, Billy Kyle, Charlie Shavers, Charlie Shavers, Maxine Sullivan, Maxine Sullivan, Buster Bailey & Buster Bailey
I Get A Kick Out of You (from Anything Goes)
Cole Porter
Twelve Bar Stampede
Pete Brown, Bobby Hackett, Leonard Feather's All-Star Jam Band, Benny Carter, Joe Marsala, Billy Kyle, Hayes Alvis & Cozy Cole
(Back Home Again In) Indiana (feat. Trummy Young, Ed Hall, Barrett Deems, Billy Kyle & Dale Jones)
Louis Armstrong
