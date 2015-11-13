Clean Bandit Biography (Wikipedia)
Clean Bandit is an English electronic music group, formed in Cambridge in 2008. The band consists of members Grace Chatto, and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson. Many of their projects are known for blending elements of both classical and dance music, and featuring guest vocalists. Notable collaborators include Jess Glynne, Anne Marie, Sean Paul, Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, Ellie Goulding, Marina and Rita Ora.
The band released their debut single "A+E" in 2012, followed by their 2013 single "Mozart's House", the latter of which reached number 17 on the UK Singles Chart. In January 2014, they scored their first UK chart topping single with "Rather Be", a collaboration with Jess Glynne. The song also reached number ten on the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2015, the song won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The band's debut album New Eyes was released in June 2014 and has received a gold certification from the BPI. Their 2016 single "Rockabye", which features Jamaican artist Sean Paul and singer Anne-Marie, became their second number one hit in the UK and the Christmas number one single for 2016. The song became an international chart topper for the band, additionally charting at number nine in the US. "Symphony" featuring Zara Larsson became their third UK number one single in 2017. Their second album, What Is Love? was released in November 2018. As of 2016, Clean Bandit have sold over 13 million singles and 1.6 million albums worldwide.
- Clean Bandithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sl4x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sl4x.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Clean Bandit's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0575rz3
Clean Bandit
- Clean Bandit - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548h40.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548h40.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZSo fresh, so clean - with awesome special guests the Bandits really brought the A team.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0556hpp
Clean Bandit - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Clean Bandit - Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xp8s2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xp8s2.jpg2014-04-19T09:42:00.000ZB.Traits sits in for Annie and has a Mini Mix from Clean Bandit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xp8sp
Clean Bandit - Mini Mix
- Clean Bandit Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xfz9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xfz9k.jpg2014-04-15T12:50:00.000ZClean Bandit Alarm Call for Rob Da Bankhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xfzcb
Clean Bandit Alarm Call
- Clean Bandit chat to Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p180.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p180.jpg2013-03-21T16:27:00.000ZClean Bandit join Sara Cox to talk about their new single Mozart's House.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p1bf
Clean Bandit chat to Sara Cox
Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne‐Marie)
Baby
Solo (feat. Demi Lovato)
Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne)
Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)
Symphony
I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
Stronger
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
