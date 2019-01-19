The Royal Scots Dragoon GuardsFormed 1946
The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Formed 1946
1946
The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys) (SCOTS DG) is a cavalry regiment of the British Army, and the senior Scottish regiment. The regiment, through the Royal Scots Greys, is the oldest surviving Cavalry Regiment of the Line in the British Army. The regiment is currently based at Leuchars Station, as part of the Scottish 51st Infantry Brigade.
Highland Cathedral
Highland Cathedral
For The Fallen (Flowers Of The Forest)
Hector the Hero
Hector the Hero
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace
Celtic Cottage
Celtic Cottage
The Road to the Isles
The Road to the Isles
La Baum
La Baum
Sky Boat Song
Sky Boat Song
MULL OF KINTYRE
MULL OF KINTYRE
The Gael (Theme From The Last Of The Mohicans)
The Flower of Scotland
The Flower of Scotland
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
LEWIS JIG/MUNRO'S JIG/RORY GALLACHER/LEE'S LULLABY/CROSSING THE MINCH
BELMONT
BELMONT
The Dark Island
The Dark Island
Going Home
Going Home
