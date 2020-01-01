Juliane WerdingBorn 19 July 1956
Juliane Werding
Juliane Werding (born 19 July 1956 in Essen) is a German singer and alternative therapy practitioner (heilpraktiker).
Her recordings include "Am Tag, als Conny Kramer starb" and "Nacht voll Schatten" in 1983 (German cover of Mike Oldfields Moonlight Shadow). "Am Tag, als Conny Kramer starb" is the tune of the American song The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down by The Band with new lyrics about a different subject. Werding wrote several books and lives in Starnberg near Munich, where she works in alternative therapy. She has two children. In 2009, she quit the show business to focus on working as a heilpraktiker.
