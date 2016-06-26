Johnny DyerBorn 7 December 1938. Died 11 November 2014
Johnny Dyer
1938-12-07
Johnny Dyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Dyer (December 7, 1938 – November 11, 2014) was an American electric blues harmonicist and singer. He made numerous recordings, both as a solo performer and with other musicians. He was nominated for a Blues Music Award,
Johnny Dyer Tracks
The Bold Fisherman/ Hunt The Hog Hornpipe
Vicky Swan & Johnny Dyer
The Bold Fisherman/ Hunt The Hog Hornpipe
The Bold Fisherman/ Hunt The Hog Hornpipe
Performer
Last played on
Silent Night
Johnny Dyer
Silent Night
Silent Night
Performer
Last played on
