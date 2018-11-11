Witold Maliszewski (Russian: Витольд Осипович Малишевский, Ukrainian: Вітольд Йосифович Малишевський), (20 July 1873, Mohyliv-Podilskyi – 18 July 1939, Zalesie), was a Polish composer, founder and first Rector of Odessa Conservatory, and a professor of Warsaw Conservatory.