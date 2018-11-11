Witold MaliszewskiBorn 20 July 1873. Died 18 July 1939
Witold Maliszewski
1873-07-20
Witold Maliszewski Biography (Wikipedia)
Witold Maliszewski (Russian: Витольд Осипович Малишевский, Ukrainian: Вітольд Йосифович Малишевський), (20 July 1873, Mohyliv-Podilskyi – 18 July 1939, Zalesie), was a Polish composer, founder and first Rector of Odessa Conservatory, and a professor of Warsaw Conservatory.
Witold Maliszewski Tracks
Festive Overture in D, Op 11
Witold Maliszewski
Festive Overture in D, Op 11
Festive Overture in D, Op 11
Symphony No 1 in G minor, Op 8
Witold Maliszewski
Symphony No 1 in G minor, Op 8
Symphony No 1 in G minor, Op 8
