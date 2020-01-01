Roger ZareComposer. Born 1985
Roger Zare
1985
Roger Zare Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Joseph Zare (born 1985 Sarasota, Florida) is an American composer and pianist. Currently based in Chicago, he is known primarily for his orchestral and wind ensemble works, several of which have received significant recognition in the contemporary music community.
