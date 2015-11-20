ESKA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02mml3j.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dac606a0-a7ee-4ae0-9cba-91e8030e21fd
ESKA Biography (Wikipedia)
Eska Mtungwazi (born 1971), known professionally as ESKA, is a London-born British singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Following her inaugural release as a solo artist with her 2013 Gatekeeper EP, her eponymous debut album, ESKA, was released on 27 April 2015.
ESKA Performances & Interviews
ESKA Tracks
Shades Of Blue
ESKA
Shades Of Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m81l3.jpglink
Shades Of Blue
Last played on
Sophisticated and Coarse (feat. ESKA)
Ty
Sophisticated and Coarse (feat. ESKA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgrf.jpglink
Sophisticated and Coarse (feat. ESKA)
Last played on
What You Doing To Me (feat. ESKA)
Stephen Emmanuel
What You Doing To Me (feat. ESKA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mml3j.jpglink
What You Doing To Me (feat. ESKA)
Last played on
Sunset (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. ESKA)
Nitin Sawhney
Sunset (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. ESKA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2z.jpglink
Sunset (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. ESKA)
Last played on
Looking For The Rain
UNKLE
Looking For The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053s59g.jpglink
Looking For The Rain
Last played on
What U Do (feat. Stephen Emmanuel & ESKA)
Colours
What U Do (feat. Stephen Emmanuel & ESKA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mml3j.jpglink
What U Do (feat. Stephen Emmanuel & ESKA)
Last played on
So Long Eddy
ESKA
So Long Eddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mml3j.jpglink
So Long Eddy
Last played on
Rock of Ages
ESKA
Rock of Ages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mml3j.jpglink
Rock of Ages
Last played on
She's In The Flowers (Live In Session)
Eska
She's In The Flowers (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's In The Flowers (Live In Session)
Last played on
What You Do
S. Emmanuel & ESKA
What You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mml3j.jpglink
What You Do
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring ESKA
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3hmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-11T04:40:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwg2.jpg
11
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Latest ESKA News
ESKA Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist