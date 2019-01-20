Catherine Lamb
1982
Catherine Lamb Performances & Interviews
Catherine Lamb Tracks
Shade/Gradient (Upper) - Excerpt
Last played on
nodes, various (2010)
Ensemble
Last played on
Prisma Interius V (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Islands
Triangulum
Islands
Last played on
Mirror (excerpt)
Last played on
Tone/Noise
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Triangulum (Julia Holter, Catherine Lamb & Laura Steenberge)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e69whn
City Halls
2017-05-06T04:54:18
6
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: Triangulum (Julia Holter, Catherine Lamb & Laura Steenberge)
City Halls
Tectonics 2014: Meet the Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2mj3d
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T04:54:18
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Meet the Artists
18:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewhc6q
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T04:54:18
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
19:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
