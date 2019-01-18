Mischa MaiskyCellist. Born 10 January 1948
Mischa Maisky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty2pt.jpg
1948-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dac3e41b-15b9-4ade-9036-8dcaf7a8857d
Mischa Maisky Biography (Wikipedia)
Mischa Maisky (Latvian: Miša Maiskis, Hebrew: מישה מייסקי; born January 10, 1948) is a Soviet-born Israeli cellist.
Mischa Maisky Tracks
España (Tango arr Maisky for cello and piano)
Isaac Albéniz
España (Tango arr Maisky for cello and piano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
España (Tango arr Maisky for cello and piano)
Last played on
Song without Words, Op.109
Felix Mendelssohn
Song without Words, Op.109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Song without Words, Op.109
Last played on
Les Chemins de L'amour
Francis Poulenc
Les Chemins de L'amour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Les Chemins de L'amour
Last played on
Allegro appassionato in B minor, Op 43
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Allegro appassionato in B minor, Op 43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Allegro appassionato in B minor, Op 43
Last played on
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (3rd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
Ottorino Respighi
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
Last played on
Quintet for piano and strings in E flat major, Op.44 (2nd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Quintet for piano and strings in E flat major, Op.44 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Quintet for piano and strings in E flat major, Op.44 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1, "Ghost" (2nd mvt) II. Largo assai ed espressivo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1, "Ghost" (2nd mvt) II. Largo assai ed espressivo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1, "Ghost" (2nd mvt) II. Largo assai ed espressivo
Last played on
Carnival of the Animals
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Carnival of the Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Carnival of the Animals
Last played on
Navarra fantasty, Op.33
Pablo de Sarasate
Navarra fantasty, Op.33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc1.jpglink
Navarra fantasty, Op.33
Last played on
Brandenburg concerto no. 3 in G major, Bwv.1048
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg concerto no. 3 in G major, Bwv.1048
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg concerto no. 3 in G major, Bwv.1048
Last played on
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Ave Maria
Mischa Maisky
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2pt.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Elegiac trio no. 1 in G minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Elegiac trio no. 1 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Elegiac trio no. 1 in G minor
Last played on
Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op.60 for piano and strings III. Andante
Johannes Brahms
Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op.60 for piano and strings III. Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op.60 for piano and strings III. Andante
Last played on
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Robert Schumann
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Last played on
Adagio con Variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra
Ottorino Respighi
Adagio con Variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Adagio con Variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Oriental (12 Danzas españolas, Op 37)
Enrique Granados
Oriental (12 Danzas españolas, Op 37)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46d.jpglink
Oriental (12 Danzas españolas, Op 37)
Last played on
Requiebros
Gaspar Cassadó
Requiebros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2pt.jpglink
Requiebros
Last played on
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Cello Sonata No 2 in G minor, Op 5 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata No 2 in G minor, Op 5 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata No 2 in G minor, Op 5 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
7 Canciones Populares Espanolas
Manuel de Falla
7 Canciones Populares Espanolas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
7 Canciones Populares Espanolas
Last played on
Sonata no.3 in G minor, BWV.1029 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata no.3 in G minor, BWV.1029 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonata no.3 in G minor, BWV.1029 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Goldberg Variations, BWV988 (Aria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, BWV988 (Aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, BWV988 (Aria)
Last played on
Sonatina in G major, Op 100 (1st mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Sonatina in G major, Op 100 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Sonatina in G major, Op 100 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Piano Trio no. 1 In D Minor Op.49
Felix Mendelssohn
Piano Trio no. 1 In D Minor Op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Piano Trio no. 1 In D Minor Op.49
Suite No. 2 In D Minor BWV.1008: Gigue
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No. 2 In D Minor BWV.1008: Gigue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite No. 2 In D Minor BWV.1008: Gigue
Piano Trio no. 2 In E minor Op.67
Dmitri Shostakovich
Piano Trio no. 2 In E minor Op.67
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Piano Trio no. 2 In E minor Op.67
Cello Sonata in G Minor Op.5 no. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata in G Minor Op.5 no. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata in G Minor Op.5 no. 2
Cello Suite No.1 in G major - Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No.1 in G major - Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No.1 in G major - Prelude
Cello Suite No.5 in c minor - Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No.5 in c minor - Sarabande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No.5 in c minor - Sarabande
Cello Suite No.3 in C major - Bourrée
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No.3 in C major - Bourrée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No.3 in C major - Bourrée
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (1st mvt)
Robert Schumann
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Variations on a theme from 'Judus Maccabaeus' WoO 45
Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations on a theme from 'Judus Maccabaeus' WoO 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Variations on a theme from 'Judus Maccabaeus' WoO 45
Last played on
Goldberg Variations, Variation 30
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 30
Goldberg Variations, Variation 29
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 29
Goldberg Variations, Variation 28
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 28
Goldberg Variations, Variation 27
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 27
Goldberg Variations, Variation 26
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 26
Goldberg Variations, Variation 3
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 3
Goldberg Variations, Variation 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 2
Goldberg Variations, Variation 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Variation 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Variation 1
Goldberg Variations, Aria
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, Aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, Aria
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor D.821
Franz Schubert
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor D.821
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor D.821
Last played on
Piano Quintet No.2 in A major, Op.81
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Quintet No.2 in A major, Op.81
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Piano Quintet No.2 in A major, Op.81
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mischa Maisky
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqdfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-24T04:57:09
24
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-16T04:57:09
16
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex89rz
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-06T04:57:09
6
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Mischa Maisky Links
