ShockabillyFormed 1982. Disbanded 1985
Shockabilly
1982
Shockabilly Biography
Shockabilly was a band which included Eugene Chadbourne on guitar and vocals, Mark Kramer on bass guitar and organ, and David Licht on drums. Shockabilly released a number of albums during their brief existence (1982–1985); most were re-released. The music itself is mostly avant-garde reworkings of rockabilly and rock 'n' roll standards.
Day Tripper
