Shockabilly was a band which included Eugene Chadbourne on guitar and vocals, Mark Kramer on bass guitar and organ, and David Licht on drums. Shockabilly released a number of albums during their brief existence (1982–1985); most were re-released. The music itself is mostly avant-garde reworkings of rockabilly and rock 'n' roll standards.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia