Die Kölner Akademie Biography (Wikipedia)
Die Kölner Akademie - Damals und Heute are a German baroque and classical music orchestra founded in 1996 and based in Cologne. They are led by the American conductor Michael Alexander Willens who studied at the Juilliard School in New York.
Piano Concerto No.2 in D minor: I. Allegro appasionato
Felix Mendelssohn
Piano Concerto No.2 in D minor: I. Allegro appasionato
Rondo Brillant in E flat major, Op.29
Felix Mendelssohn
Rondo Brillant in E flat major, Op.29
Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, III. Presto - Molto allegro vivace
Felix Mendelssohn
Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, III. Presto - Molto allegro vivace
Rondo brillant in E-Flat Major, Op. 29, MWV O 10
Felix Mendelssohn
Rondo brillant in E-Flat Major, Op. 29, MWV O 10
Serenade in D Major, K. 320 "Posthorn" - Concertante and Rondeau
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in D Major, K. 320 "Posthorn" - Concertante and Rondeau
Piano Concerto No. 5 in D major, K175: I. Allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 5 in D major, K175: I. Allegro
Concerto no. 1 in C major Op.15 for piano and orchestra i Allegro con brio; ii Largo; iii Rondo - Allegro scherzando
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Die Geschopfe des Prometheus - ballet music Op.43 - i Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Die Geschopfe des Prometheus - ballet music Op.43 - i Overture
Concerto no. 23 in A major K.488 for piano and orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto no. 23 in A major K.488 for piano and orchestra
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492 i Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492 i Overture
Piano Concerto No.6 in B flat, K238
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.6 in B flat, K238
Vom Himmel Kam Der Engel Schar
Johann Schelle
Vom Himmel Kam Der Engel Schar
Concert Overture No.17 Op.242
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda
Concert Overture No.17 Op.242
Symphony No. 4, Op. 60: 4th mvt Finale 'Vivace'
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda
Symphony No. 4, Op. 60: 4th mvt Finale 'Vivace'
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
Serenade in D Major K.320 (Posthorn)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in D Major K.320 (Posthorn)
Piano Concerto No. 22 in E Flat Major K.482
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 22 in E Flat Major K.482
Concerto No. 1 In F Major K.37 For Piano And Orchestra, ii. Andante
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto No. 1 In F Major K.37 For Piano And Orchestra, ii. Andante
Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Major, K. 40
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Major, K. 40
Pasticcio Piano Concerto No 2, K39 - thid movement (Molto allegro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pasticcio Piano Concerto No 2, K39 - thid movement (Molto allegro)
Concerto In G Minor For Bassoon And Orchestra
Franz Danzi
Concerto In G Minor For Bassoon And Orchestra
Hei Gnädiges Fräulein (Die Lustigen Nibelungen)
Oscar Straus
Hei Gnädiges Fräulein (Die Lustigen Nibelungen)
Piano Concerto No 19 in F major, K 459 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 19 in F major, K 459 (3rd mvt)
Overture from The Sorceress
Ferdinand Ries
Overture from The Sorceress
